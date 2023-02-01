DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62 billion-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

