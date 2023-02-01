e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,740 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,854. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

