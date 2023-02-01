EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, EAC has traded 67.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $8,871.26 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00422797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01178139 USD and is down -40.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,325.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.