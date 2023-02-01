Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $475.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

