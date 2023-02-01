East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.