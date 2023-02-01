Eastman Chemical Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NYSE:EMN opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

