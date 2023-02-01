ECOMI Trading Up 6.8% This Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ECOMI token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $249.33 million and $684,878.60 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ECOMI Token Profile

OMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

