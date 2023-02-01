EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 5.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 1,200,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,459,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the third quarter worth $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $93,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EHang during the third quarter worth $288,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.