Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Trading Down 25%

Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG – Get Rating) fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 52,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Eight Peaks Group Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £404,736.75 and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.25.

About Eight Peaks Group

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

