Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

