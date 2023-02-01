Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.07 billion-$7.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.59.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $15.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.05. 7,484,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

