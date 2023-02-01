Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares changing hands.

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

