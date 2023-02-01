Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.30 billion-$30.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.48 billion.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.47. 1,605,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,138,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.