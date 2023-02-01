ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,186.63 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 127.3% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $52.23 million and approximately $5,186.63 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00220193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002766 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.26353107 USD and is down -10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,536.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.