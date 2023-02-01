ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,381.88

ELIS (XLS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. ELIS has a market capitalization of $53.61 million and approximately $8,381.88 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 98.5% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030028 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00215315 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.26353107 USD and is down -10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,536.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

