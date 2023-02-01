Energi (NRG) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Energi has a market cap of $14.01 million and $181,324.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00085734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025313 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,264,734 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.