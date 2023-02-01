Energi Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $182,603.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00062060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025153 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,241,739 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.