Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Energy Revenue America shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200,100 shares changing hands.
Energy Revenue America Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Energy Revenue America Company Profile
Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.
