Enigma Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Enigma has a total market cap of $63,711.80 and $104,427.06 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00399527 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.83 or 0.28044006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587303 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.