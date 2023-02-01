Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vyant Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vyant Bio in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vyant Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Vyant Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 4,416.02% and a negative return on equity of 77.68%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vyant Bio to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ VYNT opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vyant Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

