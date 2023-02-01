Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $115.45 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $115.45 million and approximately $894,779.71 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00007481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,400,081 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

