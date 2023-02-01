ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.12. 282,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,963. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

