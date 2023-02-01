ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $461.67. 118,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,789. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.91. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

