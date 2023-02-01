Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Cap Hits $34.18 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.18 million and $750,200.26 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,071,410 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

