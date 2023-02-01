European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.23

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.23 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.18). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.18), with a volume of 461,293 shares changing hands.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of £342.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.54.

European Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

