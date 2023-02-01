Everipedia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.01 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $85.01 million and $23.61 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

