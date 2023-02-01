Evmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $137.96 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

