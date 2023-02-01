Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,286 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,868 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 165,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

