Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

