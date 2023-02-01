Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,938 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

