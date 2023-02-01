Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 104,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

