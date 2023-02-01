F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $175.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $2,627,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in F5 by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

