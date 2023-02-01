Fantom (FTM) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Billion

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $610.33 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00398927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.77 or 0.28001724 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00584472 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,773,158,713 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

