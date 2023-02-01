FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $760.68

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 760.68 ($9.39) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.29). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.39), with a volume of 223,745 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.70) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday.

FDM Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 762.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 746.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.90 million and a PE ratio of 2,703.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

FDM Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($613.31).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

