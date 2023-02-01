Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.93

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.93 and last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 59596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

