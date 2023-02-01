FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

FIGS stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 141.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

