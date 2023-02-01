Financial Analysis: Applied Digital (APLD) and Its Peers

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Applied Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 777 3923 9185 260 2.63

Applied Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 92.51%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $27.81 million -$23.52 million -6.56 Applied Digital Competitors $7.89 billion $2.05 billion -38.25

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -154.95% -20.21% -7.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.06, meaning that its share price is 406% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

