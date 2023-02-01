First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

First Foundation has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $875.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Foundation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 74,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Foundation by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.