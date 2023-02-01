First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

FFWM stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

