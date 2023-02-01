First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,852 shares of company stock worth $1,719,869 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $15,244,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.