First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $55.01. Approximately 72,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

