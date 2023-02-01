First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.