First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.76. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at $446,670.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 77.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Western Financial by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Western Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 49.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

