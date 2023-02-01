Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.74 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 30.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 507,582 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,176,000 after purchasing an additional 99,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,687 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.