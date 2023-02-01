Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.2 %

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

FNV opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.20. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

