freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.19

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRTAF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on freenet from €32.00 ($34.78) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

freenet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

