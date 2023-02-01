Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.25. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 16,348 shares.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Stories

