FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at C$70.43 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$51.44 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The stock has a market cap of C$55.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.87 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

