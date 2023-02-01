FY2022 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

POR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

