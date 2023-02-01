FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rémy Cointreau SA Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Rémy Cointreau’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REMYY. Citigroup raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.