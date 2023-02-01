FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rémy Cointreau SA Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Rémy Cointreau’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REMYY. Citigroup raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.